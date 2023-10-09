Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.7% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.53. 1,412,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,981,420. The company has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average of $40.49.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.