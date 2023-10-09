Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Alico from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Alico Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57. Alico has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $33.20. The company has a market capitalization of $188.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.80). Alico had a negative return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 50.22%. The business had revenue of $7.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Alico will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Alico Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alico

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Alico by 13.2% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alico by 12.5% during the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alico by 78.5% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 131,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 58,061 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its stake in shares of Alico by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 39,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alico in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

