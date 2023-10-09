Alera Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,707,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,779 shares of company stock valued at $168,609,298 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.29.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MA opened at $394.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $402.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.93. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

