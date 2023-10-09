Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of AGIO opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.97. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $31.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,042.56% and a negative return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.68) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Theodore James Jr. Washburn sold 2,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $74,088.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,593.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kaye I. Foster-Cheek sold 25,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $649,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,163.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Theodore James Jr. Washburn sold 2,918 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $74,088.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,741 shares in the company, valued at $69,593.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,724 shares of company stock worth $977,518 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 285,215 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,048,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

