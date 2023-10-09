Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.48) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.