Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADBE. Argus boosted their price target on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Adobe from $572.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $594.50.

Get Adobe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $526.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $530.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.93. Adobe has a 12-month low of $276.60 and a 12-month high of $570.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $239.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.