ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.82. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 6.35.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman bought 130,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $482,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 443,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,513.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman acquired 130,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 443,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,513.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Young Kwon acquired 25,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 277,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,863.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,405,351 shares of company stock valued at $9,875,175. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

