Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GOLF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Acushnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Acushnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.44.

Acushnet Stock Up 1.5 %

GOLF stock opened at $52.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.88. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $61.98.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.16. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sean S. Sullivan sold 13,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $764,312.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,474,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sean S. Sullivan sold 13,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $764,312.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,474,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $953,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,064.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Acushnet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Acushnet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 2.3% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

