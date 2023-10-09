ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

ACNB stock opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.40. ACNB has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $41.28.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million. ACNB had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 15.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACNB will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ACNB by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 543,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ACNB by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after purchasing an additional 18,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ACNB by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in ACNB by 13.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 261,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 30,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ACNB by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

