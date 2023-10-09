AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $4.25 price target for the company.

Shares of ACRX stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $4.79.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 831,999 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $830,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

