Acas LLC Sells 127 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Acas LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 458,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,897,000 after buying an additional 31,534 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.85. 39,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,508. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $229.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

