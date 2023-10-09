Acas LLC Cuts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Acas LLC trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Acas LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,981,052,000 after acquiring an additional 22,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,650,142,000 after purchasing an additional 144,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,162 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. UBS Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Societe Generale lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:GS traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $309.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $101.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $331.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.05. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.75 and a 12 month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 24.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.75 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.