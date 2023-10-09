ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.60 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.81.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.68 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 0.65.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $3,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,317.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $3,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,317.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $51,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,934.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,533. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $3,706,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.