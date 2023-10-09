Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.63.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $69.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.22. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $731.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,279,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,393 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 703.6% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,278,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,489 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,626,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,540,000 after purchasing an additional 850,056 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,811,000 after purchasing an additional 504,572 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,941,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after purchasing an additional 457,687 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

