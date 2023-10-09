AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

AAON Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ AAON opened at $57.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.85. AAON has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $71.39.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $283.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. AAON had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 14.22%. AAON’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AAON will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 17.71%.

In related news, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.17 per share, with a total value of $30,085.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $396,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,613.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in AAON by 2.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 33,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the first quarter valued at $612,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the first quarter valued at $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

