353,730 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by Arcataur Capital Management LLC

Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 353,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,249,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 14.4% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. SWS Partners boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 46,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 608,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,610,000 after buying an additional 48,455 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.26. 740,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,922,831. The firm has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.38 and its 200 day moving average is $97.23. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.74 and a 1 year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

