3,021 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $69.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.17. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

