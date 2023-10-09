2x Long VIX Futures ETF Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, October 11th (BATS:UVIX)

2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, October 11th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, October 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, October 11th.

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of BATS UVIX opened at $3.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF by 271.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 95,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 69,526 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF during the second quarter worth about $290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF by 832.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 45,156 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter.

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Company Profile

The 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (UVIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Long VIX Futures index. The fund tracks an index that provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVIX was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

