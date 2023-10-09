2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TWOU. Robert W. Baird lowered 2U from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 2U from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 2U from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on 2U from $10.00 to $8.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on 2U from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.04.

2U Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00. 2U has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.67 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 38.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 2U will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, insider Aaron Mccullough bought 45,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $143,498.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 348,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,365.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 1.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,325,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,880,000 after purchasing an additional 159,590 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 2U by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,153,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,707,000 after acquiring an additional 458,189 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in 2U by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,817,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 77,706 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in 2U by 11.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after acquiring an additional 177,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 2U by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 86,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

