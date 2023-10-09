216,769 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by Arcataur Capital Management LLC

Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 216,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,010,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innova Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after buying an additional 33,355 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,728,000. Parker Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 458,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,182,000 after buying an additional 17,905 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $947,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $43.03. 3,225,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,004,199. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

