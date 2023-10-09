1,932 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Arcataur Capital Management LLC

Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DE traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $379.75. 250,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,264. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.56. The firm has a market cap of $109.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.86.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

