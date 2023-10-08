Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 149,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at $486,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 324.4% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 162,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 124,325 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at $453,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,380,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,433,000 after purchasing an additional 212,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 3,165.1% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 832,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after acquiring an additional 807,003 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.64.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.31 to $15.11 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.02.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

