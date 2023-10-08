Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Down 1.0 %
Xcel Brands stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.75. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 million. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 89.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
