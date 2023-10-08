Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

Xcel Brands stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.75. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 million. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 89.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 14.1% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 62,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

