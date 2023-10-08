WP Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

WP Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 3.4% in the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.69.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $267.47 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

