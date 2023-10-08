WP Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,875,000. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $206.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

