WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 82.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 12.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 20.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 3.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Down 1.6 %

KR opened at $43.45 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.33. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

