Waycross Partners LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Waycross Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,199,000. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 118,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $107.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.13 and its 200 day moving average is $105.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.03.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

