Waycross Partners LLC Sells 27,135 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Waycross Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,135 shares during the period. Marvell Technology comprises about 2.3% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $10,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Marvell Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 108.6% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 44.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 65,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 20,089 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $327,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,410.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $327,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,410.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,335.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,434 shares of company stock valued at $6,901,231. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $54.53 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MRVL. KeyCorp raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

