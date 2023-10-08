Waycross Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty comprises 3.0% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Waycross Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $13,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $954,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,090,149,000 after purchasing an additional 27,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $901,726,000 after purchasing an additional 299,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $389.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.09. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $373.80 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.70 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.13.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

