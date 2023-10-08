Waycross Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,077 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 2.7% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Analog Devices by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $173.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $200.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.67. The stock has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $5,661,500. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.42.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

