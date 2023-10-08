Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,930 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,723 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,049 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $156.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.94. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

