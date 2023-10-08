Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,930 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.0% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $156.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $420.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.94. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

