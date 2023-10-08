Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $179.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.90. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

