Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $7.88 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,054 shares of the energy producer's stock after selling 120 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises about 1.3% of Violich Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $115.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.99.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

