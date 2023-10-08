Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $34.09 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,315 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 5.5% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $34,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $557.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $554.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $528.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $576.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

