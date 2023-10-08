Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $1.73 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 50,650 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $36.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.56 billion, a PE ratio of -164.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.08.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.24.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

