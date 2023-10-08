Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Increased by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,783 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,835 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,497,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $55,676,000 after purchasing an additional 305,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Verizon Communications
In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on VZ
Verizon Communications Price Performance
NYSE VZ opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $129.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.58.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.
Verizon Communications Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.20%.
About Verizon Communications
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
Read More
