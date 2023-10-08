Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Veritiv from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $168.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.13. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $97.26 and a 1 year high of $169.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.66.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 37.30% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veritiv will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Veritiv in the 2nd quarter worth $590,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 4.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Veritiv by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Veritiv by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Veritiv by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,411,000 after buying an additional 33,108 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

