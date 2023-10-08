Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Verastem from $3.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Verastem from $60.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verastem from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Verastem in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $202.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Verastem has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $15.18.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.24). On average, research analysts predict that Verastem will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Verastem by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Verastem by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Verastem by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 203,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 113,527 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Verastem during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Verastem by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

