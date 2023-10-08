Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Holdings Lessened by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $211.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.28. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $188.23 and a 12-month high of $240.76. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

