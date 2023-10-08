Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $185.51 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

