Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Boosted by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Santori & Peters Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 50,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VB opened at $185.51 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.24 and its 200-day moving average is $193.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

