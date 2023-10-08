Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 108.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 133,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 69,474 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.94. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

