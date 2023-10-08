Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 216,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,797 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Plancorp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after buying an additional 30,551,322 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,137,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,771,000 after buying an additional 235,494 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,111,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,550,000 after buying an additional 3,578,089 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,416,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,109,000 after buying an additional 268,602 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $43.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

