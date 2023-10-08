Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Channel Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Channel Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 2.0% of Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,274,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after buying an additional 22,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $245,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $155.01 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $167.33. The stock has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.68.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

