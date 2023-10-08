Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VVV. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Valvoline from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.57.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $39.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Valvoline had a net margin of 110.05% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $376.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 2,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $68,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,230 shares in the company, valued at $486,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Vada O. Manager sold 8,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $290,154.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,722.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $68,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,839 shares of company stock worth $601,606 and have sold 15,438 shares worth $522,502. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valvoline

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,299,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,600,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,527,000 after buying an additional 1,840,031 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $38,511,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,896,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2,059.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,106,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,666,000 after buying an additional 1,055,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

