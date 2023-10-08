USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USD Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USDP opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.23. USD Partners has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $5.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USD Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of USD Partners by 63.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 199,696 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of USD Partners by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 12.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of USD Partners by 11.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 958,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 99,575 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in USD Partners in the first quarter valued at $147,000. 5.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

