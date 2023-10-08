Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Sells 267 Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. iShares Asia 50 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,070,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,466,000 after purchasing an additional 104,220 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,878,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 244,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 38,603 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,658,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 93,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIA opened at $55.86 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

