Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Purchases 779 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.1% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $731,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $50.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average is $50.59. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $54.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.