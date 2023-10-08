Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ASB Consultores LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

